Helen Oyeyemi: 'The Icarus Girl'

By Roy Hurst
Published August 23, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

If we were lucky as children, our elders told us stories -- fairy tales and heroic journeys, or family lore passed from one generation to the next.

News and Notes producer Roy Hurst introduces a young novelist who's absorbed these stories of her childhood, and has transformed them into an international best-seller.

In her first book, The Icarus Girl, 20-year-old Helen Oyeyemi weaves a lyrical tale of ghosts, twins and growing up between cultures and colors. The writer was born in Nigeria and raised in London from the age of 4.

Critics are already including her in the canon of other English-language Nigerian authors such as Amos Tutuola, Chinua Achebe and Ben Okri.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Roy Hurst
