© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federalism Keeps Iraqi Negotiators Talking

Published August 23, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Federalism and the relationship between Iraq's distinct regions and cultures is a sticking point in negotiations over a new constitution. Steve Inskeep speaks with Noah Feldman about the Iraqi draft constitution. Feldman, a professor of law at New York University, is a specialist in the relationship between religion and political authority. He advised the now-defunct Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories