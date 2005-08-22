Deal on Iraqi Constitution May Be Days Away

It will be very difficult for Sunnis to support the constitution as it is, according to Ghassan Attiyah, director of the Baghdad think tank the Iraq Foundation for Development and Democracy.

Humam Hammoudi, who heads the constitutional drafting committee, has said three days may not be enough time to win Sunni support for the document, which was submitted late Monday.

Attiyah, a Shiite, predicts that Sunnis will not be able to muster the votes to defeat the draft document in a national referendum scheduled for mid-October.

President Bush Tuesday applauded the progress Iraqis have made in framing a draft constitution, emphasizing that the country's future lies in one of two directions: either democracy or violence.

