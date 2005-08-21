© 2022 NPR Illinois
'Tracking the Beast' of AIDS

By Ed Gordon
Published August 21, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

AIDS is attacking adults in their prime across Africa, robbing the very young and the very old of caretakers and breadwinners. To bring attention to this catastrophe, cable channel VH1 premieres a new documentary Tuesday night, Tracking the Monster.

Ed Gordon talks with R&B star India.Arie and actress Ashley Judd, who teamed up to highlight the plight of the 38 million Africans suffering from AIDS. They journey to some of the hardest-hit regions of the continent to witness first-hand what's being done to help the infected and those who struggle to survive after they're gone.

Nation-World
Ed Gordon
Hard hitting, intelligent, honest, and no-nonsense describe Ed Gordon's style and approach to reporting that have made the Emmy Award-winning broadcaster one of the most respected journalists in the business today. Known for his informative on-air interaction with newsmakers, from world leaders to celebrities, the name Ed Gordon has become synonymous with the "big" interview.
