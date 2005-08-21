'Tracking the Beast' of AIDS

AIDS is attacking adults in their prime across Africa, robbing the very young and the very old of caretakers and breadwinners. To bring attention to this catastrophe, cable channel VH1 premieres a new documentary Tuesday night, Tracking the Monster.

Ed Gordon talks with R&B star India.Arie and actress Ashley Judd, who teamed up to highlight the plight of the 38 million Africans suffering from AIDS. They journey to some of the hardest-hit regions of the continent to witness first-hand what's being done to help the infected and those who struggle to survive after they're gone.

