Music Visionary Robert Moog, 1934-2005

It's been said that the Moog synthesizer is as important to popular music as the electric guitar. Robert Moog, a pioneer in the world of electronic music, died Sunday at age 71. He had been known to be suffering from a brain tumor in the last months of his life.

When Moog was a teenager, he started building theremins, and his early work in the development of electronic musical keyboards made his name synonymous with the word "synthesizer" through much of 1960s and '70s.

