Bush Pushes Iraq Policy in VFW Speech

President Bush urges Americans to stand united on the war in Iraq, saying victory there is both certain and necessary to defeat terrorism.

Bush addressed a Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention in Salt Lake City as public support for the war and the president's handling of it continue to fall.

The speech urging fortitude in Iraq also comes after two weeks of protests against the war have taken place outside the president's ranch in Crawford, Texas, where he has been spending the month.

