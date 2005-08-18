Israelis Watch as Violence in Gaza Winds Down

In just five short days, Israel has nearly cleared Gaza of all Jewish settlers. The process has sometimes been traumatic; scenes of violence Thursday in one settlement, Kfar Darom, have disturbed many in Israel. But separation from Gaza - the pullout of all the settlers and soon all troops as well -- is now a fact.

Israelis have been glued to their television sets this week, watching the army evict Jewish settlers from the Gaza Strip. As the withdrawal nears completion, many Israelis are now wondering what happens next.

