© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTK Killer Sentenced to 10 Life Terms

By Greg Allen
Published August 17, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Dennis Rader, the confessed BTK serial killer, receives 10 life sentences for murders committed in Kansas. In June, Rader pleaded guilty to 10 murders that took place between 1974 and 1991.

The sentence, the stiffest available to the judge in the case, would require that Rader serve at least 175 years before the possibility of parole. In sentencing hearings Wednesday, prosecutors gave step-by-step details of how Rader selected and killed his victims.

Rader, now 60, worked as a civil servant and was active in his church in a Wichita suburb. He gave himself the name BTK in messages left for the police, standing for "bind, torture, kill."

At Thursday's sentencing, Rader gave a 30-minute address in which he spoke of his acts, comparing himself to "a predator."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Nation-WorldNPR Top Stories
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen
Related Stories