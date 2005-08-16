© 2022 NPR Illinois
Neil Clark Warren on Finding eHarmony

Fresh Air
Published August 16, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Neil Clark Warren is the founder of the online dating service eHarmony. The company performs extensive personality profiling and then introduces couples with matching values and interests.

Warren is an Evangelical Christian with strong ties to the conservative Christian community. He has written several books about dating and relationships, including Date…or Soul Mate? How to Know if Someone is Worth Pursuing in Two Dates or Less.

