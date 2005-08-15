Jim Jarmusch's Gritty, Witty and Melancholy World

Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch's new film Broken Flowers stars Bill Murray and won the Grand Prix at the 2005 Cannes International Film Festival.

Other films by the idiosyncratic American director/writer, known for his deadpan style, include Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Coffee and Cigarettes, Dead Man, Stranger Than Paradise, Down by Law, Mystery Train, Night on Earth and the Neil Young documentary, Year of the Horse.

Jarmusch talks about his movies, the state of independent films and working with Bill Murray.

