Singer as DJ: Jeff Black's Podcasts

By Melissa Block
Published August 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

If you're a singer/songwriter on an independent label, you might find yourself driving 12 hours to play a 45-minute show in a small club somewhere. Jeff Black's club dates include Houston, Atlanta and Bloomington, Ind. But the Nashville-based artist hopes to reach a wider audience via weekly podcasts that he hosts.

Listeners can subscribe to Black's podcast for free on the Internet. Then, every Tuesday, a 30-minute "show" lands in their computer. It can be transferred to an iPod or other portable music player and be taken on the road as well.

The show, called Black Tuesdays, includes rare takes of songs, cuts from live shows or demos he's made in a back room at home.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
