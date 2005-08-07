Cracking Down on Oakland's Auto 'Sideshows'

Souped-up, dangerous stunts and rowdy crowds... in Oakland, Calif., those are the key elements of illegal street rallies that police are trying to stop.

The rallies -- where young drivers try to outdo one another with feats of burning rubber and rodeo-style antics -- are called "sideshows." They usually happen late at night. Word gets out and soon hundreds of people show up at an intersection or parking lot to watch as drivers do donuts or figure-eights.

The best way to find one is follow the sound of music and screeching tires, or follow your nose and the scent of burning tires. The sideshows are surviving despite Oakland's efforts to get tough.

