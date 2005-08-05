Sound of Silent Star -- Sound of Silents

/ / Buster Keaton at home, circa 1962.

Part 1: Buster Keaton and the Ukelele

Quest for Sound Curator Jay Allison and Lost and Found Sound brings us Buster Keaton. Listener Bob Borgen has a tape of the silent film star at a party in 1962. Some friends gave him a ukelele and recorded his songs, stories and memories of Vaudeville.

Part 2: Sound from the Silent Film Era

Film critic Bob Mondello reviews the days of silent films and how the introduction of sound forever changed the beauty and benefit of silence.

