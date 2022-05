Sixty years ago tomorrow, the crew of an American B-29 bomber dropped the first of two atomic bombs on Japan.

Madeleine Brand talks with Mark Straus, editor of the magazine Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which published the responses of historians, physicists and diplomats who were asked if they would or would not have used atomic weapons to end the war with Japan.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.