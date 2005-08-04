Cyberfashion: Technology You Can Wear

In the future, we'll all be able to text-message hugs to another friend's shirt, coat buttons will do double duty as cameras, and underwear will be able to "phone home" when biosensors detect there's trouble.

At least, that's what might be. Visionary designers and technology experts put their heads together at the recent annual SIGGRAPH convention to showcase cutting-edge fashions that are part fanciful, part practical, part science fiction.

SIGGRAPH is the first and biggest convention devoted exclusively to computer graphics and interactive technologies. This is the fourth year the convention has put on a fashion show, and it's become a must-see hit for the cyberpunk-geek crowd.

This year's convention in Los Angeles featured fashions designed to protect children, or keep the wearer organized and "on the grid" There were even clothes designed to expand personal space -- back off, close-talkers -- or just offer some soothing chatter for a little companionship.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.