Bush Responds to Threats from Qaeda Leader

President Bush fires a rhetorical broadside at an al Qaeda leader who aimed videotaped threats at the United States and Great Britain. After al Qaeda's No. 2 leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, released a statement, Bush vowed to continue the mission in Iraq until it is complete.

During a visit to his ranch in Crawford, Texas, President Bush said, "The Iraqis want to live in a free society. Zawahiri doesn't want them to live in a free society. And that's the clash of ideologies -- freedom versus tyranny. We have had these kinds of clashes before, and we have prevailed."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.