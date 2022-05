The infant panda in the Washington Zoo went in for its first month checkup -- panda pediatricians say it's a boy. The cub was born hairless -- about the size of a stick of butter. Now it's close to two pounds, a foot long, healthy, fuzzy, fluffy and very cute, with big black rings around its eyes. A good thing in a panda. He's still baby whatisname --- we'll let you know when the zoo picks a name.

