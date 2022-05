In one of many development plans that got a boost from the recent Supreme Court decision on eminent domain, Long Branch, N.J., plans to condemn dozens of modest bungalows along the shore so a developer can put up condos. The mayor think this would be great for tax revenue. Longtime residents -- and some lawmakers -- wonder about the limits of "public interest."

