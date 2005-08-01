© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reporters Adam Liptak , Anne Marie Squeo on the Plame Case

Fresh Air
Published August 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Questions remain about who in the Bush administration outed CIA operative Valerie Plame. Adam Liptak of The New York Times and Anne Marie Squeo of The Wall Street Journal discuss the case and the subsequent jailing of the Times' Judith Miller for refusing to reveal her sources.

Liptak is The New York Times' national legal correspondent. He was senior counsel in the Times' legal department prior to becoming a reporter.

Squeo covers the Justice Department and law enforcement in the Washington bureau of The Wall Street Journal. She was a member of the team of journalists that won the Pulitzer Prize for the Journal's series, "The Price of Power," about the future of the U.S. military.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Related Stories