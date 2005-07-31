Saudi King Fahd Dies; Abdullah Named New Ruler

Saudi Arabia's King Fahd died Monday after a long period of ill health. His half brother -- Crown Prince Abdullah -- was named the new ruler. Abdullah has been the Middle East oil giant's de facto ruler since Fahd suffered a disabling stroke in 1995.

Reports of King Fahd's age vary between 83 and 84.

The new king named his half-brother and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz as a crown prince. Saudi citizens are expected to start pledging allegiance to both leaders in the ruling palace in Riyadh on Wednesday following Fahd's burial Tuesday.

