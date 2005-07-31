Bolton Is U.N. Envoy as Bush Bypasses Senate

President Bush installed John Bolton as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations early Monday, making a recess appointment to circumvent the Senate, where Democrats blocked approval of the nominee.

Bolton was first nominated to that job five months ago by the president. But his confirmation process sparked months of struggle in the Senate as Democrats and a few Republicans insisted that he was wrong for the job.

The recess appointment, bypassing Senate confirmation, means that Bolton will serve only until the next Congress convenes, in January 2007.

