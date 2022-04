The U.S. military is preparing Iraqis to play a larger role in their own country's security, including intelligence-gathering. The U.S. and many Iraqis are wary of reviving segments of Saddam Hussein's feared security service, the Mukhabarat. But supporters of the plan say there are plenty of experienced intelligence men in Iraq with no loyalty to the old regime. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports.

