Actress Patricia Clarkson

Last year she played a supporting role in Todd Haynes’ Far from Heaven. Currently she’s starring in two films in theaters now: The Station Agent, for which she won the Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance at the Sundance Film Festival, and Pieces of April. Clarkson was also in The Safety of Objects and will be in the forthcoming films Miracle and Dogville. She won an Emmy for her guest-starring appearance as quirky Aunt Sarah in HBO’s Six Feet Under. Her earlier films include The Untouchables, Welcome to Collinwood, The Green Mile and Joe Gould’s Secret.

