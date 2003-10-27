The Anger Management Industry

Anger management is a thriving industry in the United States. It is the subject of hundreds of books, workshops and videos. Across the nation, judges are now sending thousands of people to take anger management programs instead of serving jail time. And yet, as NPR's Robert Siegel, host of All Things Considered, discovers, there are no national criteria, no oversight and no evaluation of the efficacy of these programs.

Caught in Action

Siegel's radio piece is punctuated by several outbursts of anger from celebrities. Listen to the outbursts (in the sidebar to the left) and see if you can match the rant with the person below:

-- Tennis player John McEnroe's infamous outburst in the first round of Wimbledon 1981, in a match against Tom Gullikson.

-- Chicago Cubs Manager Lee Elia in 1983.

-- Bob Knight while coaching the Indiana University Hoosiers.

-- A Casey Kasem American Top 40 outtake.

-- Morton Downey Jr. on his shock-talk show, The Morton Downey Jr. Show, from the late 1980s.

Answers: 1) Morton Downey Jr., 2) Bob Knight, 3) Lee Elia, 4) John McEnroe, 5) Casey Kasem

