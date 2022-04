Commentator Walter Cronkite discusses the program he hosted in the 1950s which used real network correspondents to tell historical stories as if those stories were being televised live. The program taught history, and had a secret history of its own. All the writers were victims of the McCarthy-era blacklist. They used the tales of Joan of Arc, Galielo, and others to make thinly disguised points about contemporary witch-hunts.

