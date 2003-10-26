Pasta, Bread Makers Fight Low-Carb Diets

It's a tough time to be in the bread business. Bread sales -- and pasta sales for that matter -- are down, and many in the industry blame low-carbohydrate diets. Bakers and pasta makers are concerned that diets like Atkins, South Beach and the Zone are hurting sales and giving bread and pasta a bad name.

As NPR's Greg Allen reports, bread and pasta makers are fighting back. Some are responding to the trend by producing low-carb versions of their products. Others are preparing a public relations campaign that emphasizes that certain types of carbohydrates are an important source of energy -- and a central part of the nutritional guidelines that make up the USDA's food pyramid.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.