Pasta, Bread Makers Fight Low-Carb Diets

By Greg Allen
Published October 26, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

It's a tough time to be in the bread business. Bread sales -- and pasta sales for that matter -- are down, and many in the industry blame low-carbohydrate diets. Bakers and pasta makers are concerned that diets like Atkins, South Beach and the Zone are hurting sales and giving bread and pasta a bad name.

As NPR's Greg Allen reports, bread and pasta makers are fighting back. Some are responding to the trend by producing low-carb versions of their products. Others are preparing a public relations campaign that emphasizes that certain types of carbohydrates are an important source of energy -- and a central part of the nutritional guidelines that make up the USDA's food pyramid.

Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
