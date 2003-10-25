© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Ethel: String Music with a Rock Twist

By Liane Hansen
Published October 25, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Ethel, a string quartet that plays amplified music and often collaborates with rock music composers, is making waves in the music world. The group's debut CD is called Ethel. NPR's Liane Hansen talks with Todd Reynolds and Mary Rowell, violinists for the band.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.
Related Stories