© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Building Coffins Boosts Monks' Coffers

Published October 24, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Brother Felix Leja at work on a casket. The New Melleray Abbey business is on target to grow 125 percent this year.
Allison Aubrey, NPR /
/
Brother Felix Leja at work on a casket. The New Melleray Abbey business is on target to grow 125 percent this year.

Not too many businesses are expanding by triple digits these days. But deep in rural Iowa, the Trappist Monks have a business that's growing like gangbusters.

The New Melleray Abbey near Dubuque launched a casket-making business five years ago after their farming operation went under. Now, in between their seven-daily prayer vigils, the monks can be found in the wood-shop sanding and sawing. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories