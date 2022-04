Shiite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is claiming leadership of Iraq's majority sect and demanding the withdrawal of American forces. His supporters have clashed with U.S. troops and rival factions in the Shiite strongholds of southern Iraq. Sadr, son of a revered Shiite leader, presents a growing challenge to U.S. authorities in Baghdad. Hear NPR's Deborah Amos.

