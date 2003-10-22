© 2022 NPR Illinois
President's Report on the Ethics of Biotechnology

By Robert Siegel
Published October 22, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The President's Council on Bioethics has issued a report surveying the challenges posed by modern biotechnology. The report, Beyond Therapy: Biotechnology and the Pursuit of Happiness, addresses the promises and perils of scientific advances that do more than cure or prevent disease. The council takes up issues ranging from technology that allows parents to select the sex of their children, to drugs that cause physical and mental changes in both children and adults -- such as anti-anxiety medicines and athletic-performance enhancers.

NPR's Robert Siegel, host of All Things Considered, talks with Dr. Leon Kass, chairman of the council, about the ethical concerns the report attempts to tackle.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
