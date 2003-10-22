President's Report on the Ethics of Biotechnology

The President's Council on Bioethics has issued a report surveying the challenges posed by modern biotechnology. The report, Beyond Therapy: Biotechnology and the Pursuit of Happiness, addresses the promises and perils of scientific advances that do more than cure or prevent disease. The council takes up issues ranging from technology that allows parents to select the sex of their children, to drugs that cause physical and mental changes in both children and adults -- such as anti-anxiety medicines and athletic-performance enhancers.

NPR's Robert Siegel, host of All Things Considered, talks with Dr. Leon Kass, chairman of the council, about the ethical concerns the report attempts to tackle.

