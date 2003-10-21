Singer Elliott Smith Dead In Apparent Suicide

Singer-songwriter Elliott Smith, 34, was found dead Tuesday by his girlfriend in the Los Angeles apartment they shared. He apparently stabbed himself in the chest, but an investigation is underway.

Smith was a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter whose atmospheric compositions and Beatles-esque melodies hid dark lyrics about drug use, death and personal anomie.

His song "Miss Misery," used in the soundtrack to the film Good Will Hunting, was nominated for an Oscar. NPR's Neda Ulaby reports on the musician's life, his large cult following and his untimely death.

