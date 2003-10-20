© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

To the Rescue: Oxygen Masks for Pets

By Melissa Block
Published October 20, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

In San Mateo County, Calif., fire crews now carry oxygen masks for pets. It's part of a new program to outfit the county's fire departments with oxygen masks designed for dogs and cats. The idea came from Peninsula Humane Society, which raised money to buy the masks. NPR's Melissa Block, host of All Things Considered talks with Ken Musso, assistant fire chief in Burlingame, Calif. Musso has revived a Chihuahua using the mask.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
Related Stories