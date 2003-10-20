To the Rescue: Oxygen Masks for Pets

In San Mateo County, Calif., fire crews now carry oxygen masks for pets. It's part of a new program to outfit the county's fire departments with oxygen masks designed for dogs and cats. The idea came from Peninsula Humane Society, which raised money to buy the masks. NPR's Melissa Block, host of All Things Considered talks with Ken Musso, assistant fire chief in Burlingame, Calif. Musso has revived a Chihuahua using the mask.

