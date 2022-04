Jacki Lyden, NPR News / / At the hospital, paramedic Ahmed Abdu Khadi comforts a guard shot while trying to fend off a robbery at a private home.

The emergency room at Yarmouk Hospital in Baghdad is desperately short on supplies. There is no intensive care unit, no oxygen, and IV fluid is hard to find. But ER doctors still treat a steady stream of patients with gunshot and knife wounds. NPR's Jacki Lyden reports.

