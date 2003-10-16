Remembering Sylvia Plath

It's been 40 years since the poet Sylvia Plath killed herself, leaving behind a husband, two children and a collection of poems that would make her famous. This month, a trio of works looks back at Plath's life and legacy. A new book, Her Husband, examines the relationship between Plath and the poet Ted Hughes. The film Sylvia, starring Gwyneth Paltrow as Plath, opens this weekend. And a paperback of the novel Wintering, based on Plath's life, has just been released. NPR's Lynn Neary reports on the enduring interest in Plath.

