Remembering Sylvia Plath

By Lynn Neary
Published October 16, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

It's been 40 years since the poet Sylvia Plath killed herself, leaving behind a husband, two children and a collection of poems that would make her famous. This month, a trio of works looks back at Plath's life and legacy. A new book, Her Husband, examines the relationship between Plath and the poet Ted Hughes. The film Sylvia, starring Gwyneth Paltrow as Plath, opens this weekend. And a paperback of the novel Wintering, based on Plath's life, has just been released. NPR's Lynn Neary reports on the enduring interest in Plath.

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
