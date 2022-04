The third part of our series, "America Seen Through European Eyes," turns to Italy. The government of Silvio Berlusconi -- along with Tony Blair's Britain -- was one of a handful that wholeheartedly supported the Bush Adminstration in the war in Iraq. But the Italian people were overwhelmingly opposed. NPR's Syvlia Poggioli explains how these contrasting positions reflect Italy's longstanding duality toward the United States.

