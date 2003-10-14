© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

The Forgotten Wright: Katherine Wright

Published October 14, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The third, unsung Wright sibling. Some historians say that without her, the famous pioneers of flight might not have gotten off the ground. Yet Orville tried to keep her contributions out of the newspapers and history books. In the next installment of the Hidden Treasures Radio Project, Harriet Baskas tells us why.

This story is part of the Hidden Treasures Radio Project series, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Cultural Development Authority of King County, Wash.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories