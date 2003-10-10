A self-described "reformed sneaker fiend," author Robert Garcia -- a.k.a. "Bobbito" -- has come out with a tribute to the truly American shoe: Where'd You Get Those? New York City's Sneaker Culture: 1960-1987. NPR's Scott Simon spoke with Garcia about the book -- and the shoe mania it chronicles.

According to Garcia, it's not just about the sneakers. Playground hoops, hairdos and slang are all part of the cultural niche of sneaker collection.

Garcia's obsession began in grade school, when his classmates would taunt him with "The Skippy Song." The reason: Garcia was wearing unfashionable Skippies, a high crime on the playground. As a Web extra, Garcia sings an impromptu version of the tune, linked above.

