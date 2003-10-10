© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

U.S. Forces Find Trouble in Baghdad's Sadr City

By John Ydstie
Published October 10, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Tensions rise in the slum area of Baghdad known as Sadr City. A radical young Shiite cleric there, Muqtadah al-Sadr, has refused to recognize the authority of the U.S. appointed governing council and has proclaimed a rival administration. Hear NPR's John Ydstie and NPR's Guy Raz.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

NPR Top Stories
John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
See stories by John Ydstie
Related Stories