New Music from 'All Songs Considered'

For the past three years, All Songs Considered, NPR's online music show, has showcased the talents of both established artists and new voices. A newly released CD collects compelling music from the wide range of genres — from Latin jazz to electronica and Afropop to American roots music — heard on the show. NPR's Scott Simon talks with All Songs host Bob Boilen.

Boilen is also a director of NPR's All Things Considered. In 2000, Boilen launched All Songs Considered as an attempt to expose Web users to the eclectic, offbeat and sometimes obscure music he uses as "buttons" — short clips of music inserted between feature stories on All Things Considered.

Most of the artists whose music appears on the new CD, All Songs Considered 3, have previously been featured on the online show. Artists on the CD include: Orlando "Cachaito" Lopez; Koop; The Bad Plus; Dirty Three; The Walkabouts; Ry Cooder and Manuel Galban; Willis Jackson; Morelenbaum2/Sakamoto; Anouar Brahem; Daniel Barski; Rene Lacaille and Bob Brozman; Hem; Daniel Lanois; and Sigur Ros.

The music on the CD covers a broad spectrum of styles and traditions, but Boilen says all the songs share one critical attribute: each track, for whatever reason, affects him deeply every time he listens.

