New Music from 'All Songs Considered'

By Scott Simon,
Bob Boilen
Published October 10, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT
For the past three years, All Songs Considered, NPR's online music show, has showcased the talents of both established artists and new voices. A newly released CD collects compelling music from the wide range of genres — from Latin jazz to electronica and Afropop to American roots music — heard on the show. NPR's Scott Simon talks with All Songs host Bob Boilen.

Boilen is also a director of NPR's All Things Considered. In 2000, Boilen launched All Songs Considered as an attempt to expose Web users to the eclectic, offbeat and sometimes obscure music he uses as "buttons" — short clips of music inserted between feature stories on All Things Considered.

Most of the artists whose music appears on the new CD, All Songs Considered 3, have previously been featured on the online show. Artists on the CD include: Orlando "Cachaito" Lopez; Koop; The Bad Plus; Dirty Three; The Walkabouts; Ry Cooder and Manuel Galban; Willis Jackson; Morelenbaum2/Sakamoto; Anouar Brahem; Daniel Barski; Rene Lacaille and Bob Brozman; Hem; Daniel Lanois; and Sigur Ros.

The music on the CD covers a broad spectrum of styles and traditions, but Boilen says all the songs share one critical attribute: each track, for whatever reason, affects him deeply every time he listens.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
