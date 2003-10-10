© 2022 NPR Illinois
The Sangamon Valley Roots Revival features sixty minutes of the roots of American music.From jumpin’ blues, western swing and hillbilly bop of the 1940’s to the rockabilly of the 1950’s and the Bakersfield twang of the 1960’s, the roots revival covers all of the musical styles that would converge into mid-century rock and roll. Enjoy classic cuts from the original artists and even more from modern day purveyors of the genre. Whether you love Hank Williams, Elvis or the Old 97’s, you’ll hear it all on the SVRR.Contact Sean Burns

A Visit with Hot Club of Cowtown

By John Ydstie
Published October 10, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT
Whit Smith performs live at NPR's Studio 4B.
Whit Smith performs live at NPR's Studio 4B.
'Ghost Train' CD cover
/
/
'Ghost Train' CD cover

The group's name draws influence from guitarist Django Reinhardt's Hot Club of France and the classic Western swing style of Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys. But Hot Club of Cowtown — guitarist Whit Smith, fiddler Elana Fremerman, and bassist Jake Erwin — is alive and swinging in the 21st century.

The band members recently stopped by NPR's Studio 4B to talk about their music with NPR's John Ydstie and play some tunes from their danceable repertoire.

Fremerman and Smith met in New York City in the mid-1990s. Now based in Austin, Texas, the trio added Erwin as a replacement for a former bass player three years ago.

Hot Club of Cowtown has five albums to its credit, including its most recent CD, Ghost Train. A live CD, Continental Stomp, is due in stores later this month.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
