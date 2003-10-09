© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

U.S. Army Vehicle Headed for Combat Debut

By Eric Westervelt
Published October 9, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The U.S. Army's first new armored vehicle in 20 years will be loaded onto ships Friday for transport to its combat debut in Iraq. Some critics question whether the eight-wheeled Stryker will stand up to the guerrilla-style fighting U.S. Forces are now facing there. NPR's Eric Westervelt reports.

The Army is hoping that the Stryker signals the future of high-tech, highly mobile infantry units. By year's end a combat brigade from the Fort Lewis, Wash.-based 2nd Infantry Division will likely deploy with the vehicle to the volatile Sunni Triangle west of Baghdad.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
See stories by Eric Westervelt
Related Stories