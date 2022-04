NPR's Joe Palca reports that in less than a year, scientists have been able to find at least one promising drug for SARS, and more may be on the way. Although testing is underway, a drug suitable for human use may not be available in time if there's another outbreak this fall, as many officials fear. Scientists are also looking for a better test to detect SARS, as doctors try to distinguish SARS from bad cases of the flu.

Copyright 2003 NPR