Kay: Banned Iraq Arms Might Still Be Found

By Andrea Seabrook
Published October 2, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The scientist leading the U.S. search for evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq was back on Capitol Hill Friday, talking to key leaders about his findings. David Kay said too much had been made of the failure to find actual weapons, and that another six months might tell a different story. But critics continued to stress that when Congress voted to support the war a year ago, they were responding to reports of weapons that were ready to be used against the United States or Iraq's neighbors. NPR's Andrea Seabrook reports.

Andrea Seabrook
Andrea Seabrook covers Capitol Hill as NPR's Congressional Correspondent.
