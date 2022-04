Commentator Andrei Codrescu recalls his meeting with George Plimpton, who died last week. As a novice writer in the 1960s, newly arrived on these shores, Codrescu sent a long manuscript to The Paris Review. At first he was told that Plimpton, the editor, loved it but thought it too long. Codrescu convinced Plimpton to come downtown and meet him in a bar. They hit it off, and the whole novella was published uncut.

