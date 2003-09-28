Kathleen York: Call Her Bird

/ / Kathleen 'Bird' York, from the cover of <i>The Velvet Hour</i>.

Fans of the prime time television hit The West Wing know actress Kathleen York as Congresswoman Andrea Wyatt, the sassy and self-confident ex-wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Toby Ziegler.

As Bird York, the polished actress turns into sultry and seductive singer-songwriter, with a CD out called The Velvet Hour.

Kathleen 'Bird' York talks with NPR's Liane Hansen about the daunting challenge of building two successful careers in Hollywood, a town where most people can't even get a first job in the entertainment business.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.