In an address to the U.N. General Assembly, President Bush defends the U.S. decision to go war in Iraq and warns that the move toward Iraqi self-government will take time. Bush asks for greater international assistance in stabilizing Iraq. U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and others criticize the U.S. decision to go war without the U.N. Security Council's approval. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara and Lionel Barber of the Financial Times.

