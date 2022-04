/ / Power crews work to restore downed electrical lines in Silver Spring, Md., Sept. 20, 2003. Millions of people were left without power after Hurricane Isabel pushed through the Mid-Atlantic region.

Hurricane Isabel's after effects are felt from North Carolina to Maryland. More than 20 people have died in storm-related road accidents, from falling tree limbs, and from carbon monoxide poisoning from electricity generators. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power and many schools remain closed. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.