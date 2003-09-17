© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Volunteer to serve as a Community Advisory Board member
Apply by May 10 (for next round of consideration)

Demi's 'Muhammad'

By Michele Norris
Published September 17, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The children's books by the author and artist who goes by just one name -- Demi -- are works of art. With brilliant jewel-toned colors, intricate patterns and gold leaf on every page, the books look like they belong on a museum wall instead of in a children's playroom.

Her latest book, Muhammad, is the story of the prophet and an explanation of the creation of Islam and the Koran. Yet Demi faced the challenge of writing and illustrating a biography about someone who's image she couldn't portray, out of respect for the religion's beliefs. She decided to draw only his outline only, blending him to the background on some pages or using gold foil to represent his shape on others.

Demi, who was born Charlotte Dumaresq Hunt, has created many children's books, but her recent choices center on tales with strong spiritual underpinnings, such as King Midas, Gandhi and the Emperor's New Clothes. NPR's Michele Norris, host of All Things Considered talks with Demi about her work.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris
Related Stories