He's got a new series on CBS called The Handler in which he plays an FBI agent. It will premier on September 26, 2003. He is perhaps best known for his role as Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO series The Sopranos and has also appeared in more than 60 films, including Memento, The Matrix and The Fugitive. His memoir is called Who's Sorry Now: The True Story of a Stand-Up Guy. This interview first aired October 1, 2002.

Copyright 2003 Fresh Air