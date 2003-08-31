Librarians to the Rescue

/ / Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl served as the model for the new action figure.

/ / The new Librarian Action Figure.

/ / Nancy Pearl's new book, <I>Book Lust: Recommended Reading for Every Mood, Moment, and Reason</I>

On this Labor Day, we pay tribute to the librarian. Librarians feed our hunger for knowledge, they steer us down the proper research path, they find us sources and citations, and dig out obscure facts.

And though their efforts often go unheralded, now librarians are represented by an action figure. From the company Archie McPhee -- offbeat outfitters of popular culture -- the librarian action figure joins the ranks of the Albino Bowler action figure, the Sigmund Freud action figure, the coffee shop Barista action figure, and the Jesus action figure.

The model for the 5-inch-tall plastic librarian is Nancy Pearl, who works at the Seattle Public Library and is author of the book, Book Lust. She also started the program, "If Everyone in Seattle Read the Same Book," which has been imitated around the country. NPR's Melissa Block, host of All Things Considered talks with Nancy Pearl about the honor bestowed on her. The action figure should be available in October.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.